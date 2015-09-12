President Buhari today attended the 62nd Passing Out Parade & convocation ceremony of the Nigerian Defence Academy in the company of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna. Here are photos from the event:

BuhariElrufai6

BuhariElrufai5

BuhariElrufai4

BuhariElrufai3

BuhariElrufai2

BuhariElrufai