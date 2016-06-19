President-Buhari-returns-to-Abuja-after-10-day-medical-vacation-in-LondonNigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from the UK after a 13-day-visit to treat an ear infection.

The president and his entourage arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport around 5 pm Nigerian time and he was received by governors, ministers and top personalities..

President Buhari returns to Abuja after 10-day medical vacation in London1