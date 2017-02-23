In apparent retaliation against the attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, protesters vandalised the head office of South African mobile phone giant MTN in Abuja on Thursday.

The attack came after a Nigerian youth body threatened to shut down South African businesses after shops believed to be owned by immigrants in the capital Pretoria were looted.

Nigeria and South Africa, the continent’s two largest economies and pre-eminent diplomatic and military powers, have a volatile relationship.

Protesters stormed the regional head office of MTN – the biggest South African company active in Nigeria – and stole customers’ phones, vandalised equipment and attacked customers, a spokesman for MTN said.

A Reuters reporter arriving at the scene after the storming could see no obvious damage at the building in the centre of Nigeria’s capital Abuja. Security officers had cordoned off the entrance.

“They forcefully entered the MTN office. Security men were around but unable to curtail the protesters, who forced the gates open and entered the office,” a witness said.

“Some protesters were touts. Some were students. In the midst were some criminals that took away some customers’ phones and other things,” he added, asking not to be named.

A South African government source described the attack as serious. “This wasn’t just some people on the street throwing stones. They broke into the building and stole things and broke things,” the source said.

The incident coincided with a visit by MTN chairman Phuthuma Nhleko to the Nigerian capital to see Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been in charge for the last month for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is absent on sick leave.