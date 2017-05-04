Former Aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri who has been at war with the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has blasted him just as he shared photos of the minister wearing Gucci and Louis Vuitton Jackets worth millions.

Recall that last week, Amaechi said he doesn’t like money in an interview with Channels TV.

Omokri wrote on his facebook page:

In the top photo Rotimi Amaechi is wearing a multimillion naira LouisVuitton jacket and in the bottom photo he is wearing a Gucci jacket that costs more than what a minimum wage earner earns in ten years, yet he doesn’t like money!