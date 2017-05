Afamefula, the first son of Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has graduated from Imperial College London with M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering on Wednesday, May 3.

This is coming just few days after his mum, Nneoma Dr Mrs. Rochas Okorocha bagged a doctorate degree from Imo State University, Owerri.

Afamefula had a few years ago obtained a First Class degree in Engineering from Manchester University, UK.

See photos: