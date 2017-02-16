According to PDP member Babasola Kuti, the photos from President Buhari’s meeting with Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in London yesterday, were allegedly taken in 2015.
See proof below
Does our leaders are still keeping us in the dark concerning the health of President Buhari?
U DIS PDP PPL ARE DEFINITELY MAD! KA CHINEKE EME ZI O KWU
The whole story is too confusing I pray he comes back hale and hearty but sincerely speaking I see nothing wrong on telling the truth instead of hearing this from one person and hearing another from the other…may God help us
Kuit i doubt the credibility of your post.. in all sincerity these picture do not look like one taken in 2015..as it is glaring for all to see. i do understand that we Nigerians needs to hear from the president first hand considering the state of the economy but photo shopping is not the best way to get things done.
Note that buhari cannot leave us in this situation and DIE..