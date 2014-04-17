Meet Damilola and Joshua, the sons of top Gospel movie producer, Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Film Productions.

Damilola is the first son, he graduated from Bowen university years ago and he says his father is his mentor and role model. He is into movie production – the likes of ‘Fiwajomi’, ‘Dying with the king’, ‘youthful lust’ etc.

He started as a script writer but he has added another cap to his job title – he now oversees and produces movies too.

Their father, Mike, was a year older on the 13th of April.

The Ibadan-based ministry is Nigeria’s foremost and biggest drama group. It was founded by Evangelist Mike Bamiloye.

Bamiloye’s talents and creativity are outstanding as he writes the scripts of all his movies and drama series, which has earned him so much respect. The popular movie evangelist is however achieving this feat with the joint effort of his wife, Gloria, with whom he has been able to build a brand which has not only gained recognition in Nigeria but also on the global scene.

They have a very inspiring success story as they both grew the group from the scratch with barely little money to finance their project. Evangelist Mike Bamiloye actually started the ministry when he was 25 years old, and since them, he has not had any cause to look back.

Joshua and mummy

The Bamiloyes cutting their 25th anniversary cake

Damilola and mummy

Damilola and daddy

Damilola

Damilola

Dami, Josh and their younger sister