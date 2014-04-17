Meet Damilola and Joshua, the sons of top Gospel movie producer, Mike Bamiloye of Mount Zion Film Productions.
Damilola is the first son, he graduated from Bowen university years ago and he says his father is his mentor and role model. He is into movie production – the likes of ‘Fiwajomi’, ‘Dying with the king’, ‘youthful lust’ etc.
He started as a script writer but he has added another cap to his job title – he now oversees and produces movies too.
Their father, Mike, was a year older on the 13th of April.
The Ibadan-based ministry is Nigeria’s foremost and biggest drama group. It was founded by Evangelist Mike Bamiloye.
Bamiloye’s talents and creativity are outstanding as he writes the scripts of all his movies and drama series, which has earned him so much respect. The popular movie evangelist is however achieving this feat with the joint effort of his wife, Gloria, with whom he has been able to build a brand which has not only gained recognition in Nigeria but also on the global scene.
They have a very inspiring success story as they both grew the group from the scratch with barely little money to finance their project. Evangelist Mike Bamiloye actually started the ministry when he was 25 years old, and since them, he has not had any cause to look back.
Joshua and mummy
The Bamiloyes cutting their 25th anniversary cake
Damilola and mummy
Damilola and daddy
Damilola
Damilola
Dami, Josh and their younger sister
12 on “[PHOTOS] See Mike Bamiloye Of Mount Zion Films And His Beautiful Family”
the grace of God is upon your life live for ever for him.
Am an undergraduate in Benue State University. I ave a strong passion 4 actin an i wil luv 2 join Mount zion film. Hw cn i?
Here is my numba: 07033111934. Am interestd in propagatin God’s kingdom wit my talent in actin. Pls contact me on hw 2go abt it?
Pls i have always have dis strong desire to act in mount zion film;as an avenue 2 draw people to christ with the gift of acting & writting God has given to me.my number 08149623877 pls contact me
Pls i have always have dis strong desire to act in mount zion film;as an avenue 2 draw people to christ with the gift of acting & writting God has given to me.my number 08149623877 pls contact me
May your oil never dry.
I so much like mountain Zion’s movies because I do learn a lot for heavenly race. May God bless your ministry.
Good morning sir the family of Mr Mind bamiloye,
Pls sir which of your film will be okay for prison film Show visitation.
THANK YOU SIR
AKEEM OLAWALE.
Beautiful family
gud evening d family of Mr n Mrs Mike bamiloye i started watching mount Zion films Wen i was 18yrs n up till date i c n watch dem i even downloaded dem on my phone even know dats Wat am doing i wish to c myself acting lyk dis to speak to souls.sir pls how can do or Wat will i do. i so much desire to do it. blessing Samuel 08099864661
Please I have a burning passion for lost souls, I act, direct little timing Christian drama but I only affect little from where I am.I wish to join your ministerial group, I’ve been trying to see if I could get any link online but I haven’t. Please sir/ma send your reply when you see this am Onoh Grace Chidera from Enugu state. I think it will be wise if you have a branch here.God bless your ministry.
Love you sir more grace
Contact @ 08034969862