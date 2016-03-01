dino melaye luxury carNigerian Senator Dino Melaye who is known for his taste for expensive and flashy cars has unveiled another addition to his collection, a new 2015 slingshot estimated to cost N4.78 Million ($24,000).

Mr. Melaye’s luxury car collection includes a Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and many more. With his Rolls Royce estimated to cost $450,000 (N89.5 million).

Below are pictures of the 3-wheel motorcycle and his other cars:

 

Dino Melaye's new 3-wheel motorcycle that caused commotion in Abuja1

Dino Melaye's new 3-wheel motorcycle that caused commotion in Abuja2

Dino Melaye's new 3-wheel motorcycle that caused commotion in Abuja3

Dino Melaye's extravagant life11

Dino Melaye's extravagant life10

Dino Melaye's extravagant life8

Dino Melaye's extravagant life7

Dino Melaye's extravagant life6

Dino Melaye's extravagant life5

Dino Melaye's extravagant life4

 