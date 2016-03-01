Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye who is known for his taste for expensive and flashy cars has unveiled another addition to his collection, a new 2015 slingshot estimated to cost N4.78 Million ($24,000).

Mr. Melaye’s luxury car collection includes a Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and many more. With his Rolls Royce estimated to cost $450,000 (N89.5 million).

Below are pictures of the 3-wheel motorcycle and his other cars: