Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye who is known for his taste for expensive and flashy cars has unveiled another addition to his collection, a new 2015 slingshot estimated to cost N4.78 Million ($24,000).
Mr. Melaye’s luxury car collection includes a Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls Royce, and many more. With his Rolls Royce estimated to cost $450,000 (N89.5 million).
Below are pictures of the 3-wheel motorcycle and his other cars:
See what our lawmaker become of, is he displaying wealth or what, this is shameless behavior of a man of his kind. look at our police forgot their responsility and were carried away just because of car, this is madness
What are they encouraging the Youth? can this happen in UK or USA???
Our money oh, heh our money! nigeria money oh, na them dey chop am welli welli
This rascality n insensitivity shld nt b seen or heard of a Nigerian senator @ dis critical tym of our national history. And dey call themselves a discipline Senate? Change mantrap @ work… I can see.
It’s ok to have an expensive habit so long as you are funding it genuinely, legally.
l like dino melaye please help me
a senator buying a car of almost 10,000,000 naira in nigeria and some are looking for what to eat per day to day and no way for them and we are crying of peace.how can we have peace for this type system of government?
Oga dat car is 89.5 million naira nt 10million
Its so unfortunate that such a thing is going on in naija
U never do well to ur ppl in Kogi U a buy cars like Formula One U follow prostitutes Dinosaur UA a born again criminal! A nonentity a street dog ! Shame on u!
Too much of every thing is bad
dino malaye abeg show them change wey we us our own hand vote come power,,,,,,AAAAAPPPPPCCCCC
MELAYE UA A A BUFFOON ONE DAY U REALLY REGRET UR CHILDISH BEHAVIOR! OJU OLE RE OLE ! IDIOT !
Mr Dino do your right thing at the right time ever human being have one opportunity don’t ever loose it
Dino requires a mental diagnoses and a religious transformation to enable him adapt to his party principles. If he chooses to refuse to heed to this advice,he may regret it later.