The beautiful grand-daughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari, Nana Shagari wedded her husband, Salet Lukat, former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s in-law over on Saturday, December 24 in Abuja.

Nana, a First Class graduate from the University of Leceister, UK and student at the Nigerian Law School, is the daughter of Muktar Shagari, former deputy governor of Sokoto State and one of the longest serving Ministers during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

See more photos below;