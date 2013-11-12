Singer,9ice had a set of twins with another lady Vicki Godis shortly after his marriage to Toni Payne packed up a few years ago. Though 9ice granted a few interviews back then denying he welcomed twins girls with Abuja-based Vicky, he’s now proud to show off his beautiful daughters. He shared photos of the little girls on his Instagram page and said that they are ‘one of his reasons to live another day on earth’. The Gongo Aso singer also has a son with Ms Payne.

