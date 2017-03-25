The only black female suffering from Progeria has finally fulfilled her life wish to meet South African President, Jacob Zuma.

Ontlametse Phalatse, who will be celebrating her 18th birthday this weekend, had one of her wishes come true when she enjoyed a jovial visit with Jacob Zuma at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu Presidential House in the Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria on Thursday.

She is the only black female in South Africa diagnosed with progeria, a rare disease that causes children to age rapidly. A walking miracle, it was predicted by doctors that she won’t live beyond the age of 14, but she has beaten the odds.

Zuma surprised Ontlametse with a basket filled with flowers and a big cake as a pre-birthday celebration. He even helped her cut her cake while everybody was singing “happy birthday” to her.

Ontlametse recently dislocated her hips and is walking with the help of crutches.

Zuma said: “One of her wishes was to have this day (with him). We indeed had an encounter today and I am honoured we had a very nice discussion. I said let met me organise a cake, even if the birthday is not necessarily today.”

Ontlametse said she was honoured to have spent time with the president.

“We had a lovely talk, chat, a private one, and I am really, really happy about all the things that we discussed and I hope it comes true.

“I am really honoured that he bought me a cake for my birthday and I am excited to have a slice of it.

“I am out of words, I was so nervous, but he (the president) is a lovely person and easy to communicate with and is down to earth. May God bless him,” Ontlametse said.

She was accompanied by her mother, Bellon Phalatse, and Advocate Bonginkosi Ngubane from the Ontlametse Phalatse Trust.

See more photos below