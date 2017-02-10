The remains of 24-year-old Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih who on January 31 after a brief illness gave up the ghost has been finally laid to rest in Warri.

Nancy who after graduating from Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical Univeristy in Ukraine on June 24, 2016 returned to the country immediately after her graduation and completing all necessary requirements for her certificate.

But the cold hands of death snatched away the 24 year old medical doctor full of dreams and vigour on January 31, 2017, after a brief illness despite being a medical doctor with all the attention given to her by her parents.

Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun was filled to the brim for her funeral service which held on February 6.

Fourteen Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service of the first child of Chief Efe Appih, the chairman of Delta state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV).

Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido who presided over the ceremony, said though the journey of the late medical doctor was short, she lived a fulfilled life.

Ewherido said: “Resurrection put an end to death. Right now, our hearts are heavy as a result of the passage of our beloved Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih. But let me tell you, she is not dead. Nancy is alive with Jesus Christ.”

According to him: “Since January 31, 2017, when she passed on, people have been asking same question of why her and why now? Only God can answer that question. But we pray that the good Lord will take good care of her for us.

There was nothing Dr. Appih left undone on earth. We thank God that she was a wonderful person. The Holy Spirit will keep her parents and those close to her.”

He also stated: “Dr. Nancy had the best of medical and spiritual care when she was sick. But it pleased the Lord to take her away from us. May God give us long life.

“May God remove death from our children and keep them for us. We shall never bury our children again. But weep no more for our departed Dr. Nancy, we are going to meet her again in heaven”.

But when the funeral service was over and her remains were being carried from inside the church into the ambulance to her place of interment, many broke down in tears and they refused to be consoled.

The same scenario played out at her family’s compound located inside the Bendel Estate, Warri, where she was laid to rest. Family members, friends, priests and other mourners cried uncontrollably.