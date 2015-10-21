From modelling to blogging and now a Billionaire, join us as we take a look at the fabulous life of Linda Ikeji and how she spends her Billions!
Her Networth
Linda makes an estimated N59, 190, 000 monthly on her blog (calculate that times twelve and the numbers will leave you dizzy!) and recently acquired an N800M mansion in Banana Island.
Linda Ikeji’s total networth is an estimated N3.2 Billion
Her Luxurious Life
She Owns Three Exotic Cars Including A 2014 Evougue, 2014 Range Rover And An Infiniti FX 35 Worth 8 Million!
She Recently Acquired A Mansion On Nigeria’s Creme De La Creme Island (Banana Island) Worth Over 800 Million
Lets Not Forget She Believes In Family! Linda Takes Her Family On Exclusive And Luxurious Vacations Around The World
Her Wardrobe Collection Alone Can Feed The Whole Of Lagos For One Month!
Linda in a Valentino shoe coupled with a Valentino bag!
Stunning on her birthday in a Herve Leger dress paired with a Stuart Weitzman strappy heels.
BCBG dress, Prada sandals and Christian Dior bag! Jeez thats how much?!
This photo of Linda in Tommy Hilfigers Denim on Denim paired with Fendi shoes and Fendi Python bag just proves she’s a billionaire!
6 on “[PHOTOS] The Fabulous Life Of Linda Ikeji And How She Spends Her Billions”
Wonderful
what shall it profit a woman to get the whole world and loose her eternal life to H20 spirit?
Happy for her and also pray for her that GOD will give her the wisdom to manage her wealth and protect her from the wicked ones around her becos the world is full of wickedness. Cheers LYNDA
Your life and story is a challenge to me…
All I can say is, ‘I wish you well’.
Hmm wardrobe only feeding a whole lagos in one month kaai peoples checkam now anyway i thank God 4 her God bless linda no no no God bless me she’s already blessed