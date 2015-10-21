Linda main

From modelling to blogging and now a Billionaire, join us as we take a look at the fabulous life of Linda Ikeji and how she spends her Billions!

Her Networth

Linda makes an estimated N59, 190, 000 monthly on her blog (calculate that times twelve and the numbers will leave you dizzy!) and recently acquired an N800M mansion in Banana Island.

Linda Ikeji’s total networth is an estimated N3.2 Billion

Her Luxurious Life

She Owns Three Exotic Cars Including A 2014 Evougue, 2014 Range Rover And An Infiniti FX 35 Worth 8 Million!

She Recently Acquired A Mansion On Nigeria’s Creme De La Creme Island (Banana Island) Worth Over 800 Million

Lets Not Forget She Believes In Family! Linda Takes Her Family On Exclusive And Luxurious Vacations Around The World

Her Wardrobe Collection Alone Can Feed The Whole Of Lagos For One Month!

Linda in a Valentino shoe coupled with a Valentino bag!

Stunning on her birthday in a Herve Leger dress paired with a Stuart Weitzman strappy heels.

BCBG dress, Prada sandals and Christian Dior bag! Jeez thats how much?!

This photo of Linda in Tommy Hilfigers Denim on Denim paired with Fendi shoes and Fendi Python bag just proves she’s a billionaire!