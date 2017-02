Two Batch B Stream II members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lost their lives along the Taraba-Benue Road while returning to their home from the 21 days Orientation camp in Taraba.

Other passengers sustained injuries when the bus which was conveying mostly youth corps members from Taraba to Benue state crashed.

It was revealed that one of the victims name is Becky and was a member of the number 9 Platoon of the 2016 Batch B Stream 2 Taraba state.