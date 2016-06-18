Two men, one claiming to be a pastor and the other an Apostle, were caught engaging in sexual activities yesterday evening in Ngwo community of Enugu North Local Government of Enugu State.
An eyewitness, while speaking to news publication, Newest Rivers, said:
“Around 1.00am in the morning two men were caught having sexual intercourse. One of them is a pastor and the other is known as an apostle.
“The so called pastor who was discovered to be the man in the gay relationship had been reported earlier to the vigilante group of Ngwo neighborhood by a boy of twelve who claimed he was raped by the pastor and had Fluid poured into his mouth after the abuse.
“The vigilante group did not prosecute the pastor after the report because there was no concrete evidence. They resolved to monitor the pastor from that day unknown to him.
“It was on this day, 17th June 2016 that he was caught in the act of gay sex and all said about him by the young boy he molested was believed. The pastor denied the report of the twelve year old boy. ” I only masturbated him and kissed him” he said.
He further disclosed he is of Imo state origin”
5 on “[PHOTOS] Two ‘Gay Pastors’ Caught Having Sex In Enugu”
Dese two pigs must be arranged under D same sex Act & sentenced to prison accordingly Ewu homosexuals!
These are not pastors or men of God but are men that are using the name of God to do evil,the Bible says that no good tree will produce bad fruit and these bad trees that produce bad fruit as they are.They use the name of God to do bad things and they will surely pay for it they don’t repent .And don’t look at them else you will not know God ,they are full of evil ,mind you they will surely be in other evil thing if you dig further in their lives.
Pastors again.
I think they are animals in human skin. They are not fit to be living in the midst of human beings.
May God have mercy on them! For they need God’s grace.