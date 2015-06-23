A former cobbler who has been dubbed ‘Uganda’s Ugliest Man’ has become a father for the eighth time.

Godfrey Baguma, 47, who is believed to suffer from a rare, unknown medical condition, and his wife Kate Namanda, 30, welcomed a baby girl.

Baguma won the less-than-favourable title in 2002, after he entered the competition to make money for his cash-strapped family.

Before his marriage to Kate, Godfrey had two children with his first wife – but their marriage came to an end when he caught her cheating with another man.

Describing how he wooed Kate initially, Godfrey told KFM: ‘I stayed with her four years before her people knew where she was. I didn’t want them to see me until we had a child because they would definitely advise her to leave me.

‘She left me when she was six months pregnant but I think she later accepted her fate because she came back two months later’.



Godfrey with wife Kate (Picture: kfm.co.ug)

‘I told her that I didn’t choose to look the way I do and that if she feels I am a burden, she is free to leave me’.

The couple got married in 2013, and now have six children together – after their first child was born in 2008.

Speaking of their romance, Kate said: ‘Once you find a man you think is right for you, do not listen to what other people say. Follow your heart. Money and physical appearance should not be an issue.’

Godfrey, whose stage name is Ssebabi, now makes most of his money from public appearances, where he sings and performs stand-up comedy.