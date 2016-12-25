The headquarters of the Nigerian Breweries in Iganmu, Lagos on Sunday morning, December 25 was gutted by fire.
No casualties were recorded after the fire was put out, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, South-west spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
Fire fighters have arrived the area to put out the fire though the cause of the fire has not been determined.
Watch Video below;
Wow! Crazy Christmas Morning! Nigerian Breweries In Surulere Currently On Fire pic.twitter.com/YnQKCObJBi
— Abby Oyebade (@Abbydipity) December 25, 2016