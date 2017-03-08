A middle-aged woman identified as Tricia Oterneghoro, has poured hot soup on her 13-year-old daughter, Joyce Emmanuel for allegedly taking a nap in a neighbour’s house.

The incident which happened in Benin, Edo State led to Joyce sustaining burns on her chest as a result.

Narrating what led to the assault, the young girl said that when she wanted to go have her bath the previous night, her mom warned her not to go but she insisted. This made her mother lock the door leaving her outside in the cold.

When she realized her mum wouldn’t open the door for her, she decided to go sleep in their neighbour’s house. In the morning, her mother stormed into the neighbour’s room with a pot of hot soup and poured it on her.

Speaking to ITV on the incident, neighbors described the woman as a wicked person who is fond of maltreating the girl.

One of the neighbours said; A woman with correct sense will not do this to her daughter. I have warned her not to beat the girl again. Her father called yesterday and the girl said she was interested in going to nursing school.”

Another neighbour said they heard the little girl screaming and had to run outside to see what was the problem. “I heard the noise and was forced to run outside, before we came out, we found out that this little girl was screaming, crying and shouting. Even the mother that did this thing didn’t even care or act like she is a human being”

In her response, Tricia explained that she did not intend to pour the hot soup on her daughter, but that she was overpowered by her daughter’s lack of repentance for her action.

Tricia added that she had warned her neighbours to stop meddling in her relationships with her daughter, saying that they would not desist from doing so, hence her angry reaction.

As at press time, policemen from Oba Police Station have taken Tricia into custody.