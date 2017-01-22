Yahya Jammeh on Friday, January 20 finally proceeded on exile to Guinea after accepting to finally vacate the Gambian presidency.

The Former Gambian President in company of his wife and Guinean president, Alpha Conde.

This brings to an end his 22 years in power. Adama Barrow who is his successor would return to the country to properly assume office after he was sworn in at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal on Thursday.

Barrow said he would be in exile until the Government security is cleared for safety.

See more photos below;