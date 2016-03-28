Gospel-Tungba music maestro, Yinka Ayefele has lost one of his band boys in a fatal accident late Saturday night along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to reports, the accident happened between 9 and 10 pmwhen the truck conveying musical equipment belonging to the ace musician ran into a ditch on the road. The driver, while attempting to handle the impact, swerved off the road and crashed the truck, leading to the death of one of his band boys, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Others in the truck also suffered various degrees of injuries. Both the dead and the injured victims were moved to University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.