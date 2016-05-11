Judging from recent photos of wanted drug baron and Nigerian Senator, Buruji Kashamu, he seems to have his own personal troop as he has been spotted moving with what looks like a private army.

Senator Kashamu, who represents Ogun-East senatorial district, has been surrounded by controversies ever since he was indicted by a Chicago grand jury in 1998 for conspiracy to import and distribute heroin in the U.S but he denied it, saying it was his identical ‘dead brother’ who committed the crime..

The photos of Kashamu and his private army were shared by Sulaiman Fasasi with the caption: “This is how it looks like when Buruji Kashamu moves. In a country that has govt.”

Here are photos.