The National Commandant of the Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh was on Monday, March 20 arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court by the Police.

Akoh was brought to court alongside other senior officers of the corps amid heavy security.

Recall that the National Commandant was on Sunday detained by the police over an allegation of illegal establishment of the organisation and the use of military training facilities for intended personnel of the Corps.

Akoh was arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole.