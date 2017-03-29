The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh was today, March 29 arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court.

His arraignment is coming 11 days after Akoh was detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the FCT Command.

Recall that Akoh was detained on Sunday, 19th March 2017, when he turned himself in, having heard that the Police was looking for him.

All entreaties by well meaning Nigerians for Akoh to be released, proved abortive.

It was, however, disclosed thereafter, that, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, had transferred the case to Justice J.T. Tsoho’s court.

Akoh was first arrested on February 28th, 2017, along 49 others, on the day the National Headquarters of the Corps was launched.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the Prosecution Counsel, A.K. Aliyu asked that the 90-count charge be read to the defendant.

Though the Presiding Judge demanded that the count charge be compressed, to enable the court take all while the defendant also take his plea; but Aliyu objected to it.

After reading the count charge for over an hour and with the end not in sight, the court arose for a 20-minute break, to continue with the reading of the remaining count charge.