The Ogun Police Command on Wednesday said that it had arrested a 40-year -old woman, Foluke Owolewa, for allegedly killing her one-day old baby.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abimbola Owoyemi, said the woman was arrested on Wednesday at Sango.

It stated that the incident was reported at Sango Police Divisional Headquarters by community leaders.

He said, “The suspect delivered the baby this morning but before anybody knows what happened, she had killed the baby girl.

“Immediately the case was reported, the police led detectives to the scene at No. 17, Ilupeju Street, Anishere Unity Estate, Sango Ota, where the woman was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that her two other children are not being taken care of by her husband.

“She said she killed the baby because she believed that the baby would be an additional burden on her.

“Further investigations revealed that this is not the first time the woman will attempt killing her child.

“We gathered that she once threw one of her daughters into a pit latrine few days after delivery, but the baby girl was lucky to be rescued alive.”

It added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“The CP has further appealed to members of the public to always be mindful of what is going on around them so as to give useful information to the Police.”