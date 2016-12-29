A 43-year-old man, Abiodun Amos (aka Senti) has been arrested by the Nigeria police while the leader of a militant gang with some other people are still on the run.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that they were plotting to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The police authorities in Abuja, foiled the attempts by a notorious Niger Delta Militant group, from bombing the bridge.

The police spokesman Don N. Awunah in a statement said the arrest was made on November 2 in a hideout on the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, and that two AK 47 rifles were recovered from his possession.

“The principal suspect is an Ijaw man and a Native of Ese Odo LGA of Ondo State,” DCP Awunah said. “He is an Explosives Expert who specializes in assembling and modifying large scale Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) for terrorist act. The suspect also volunteered confessional statement to the Police and named other members of the militant group that are still at large.”

“In the course of further investigation into the case, one of the suspects at large mentioned to the Police by the principal suspect as the person in possession of their explosive devices and the detonators was trailed by the Police (IRT) Operatives on the 26th December, 2016 while conveying in a Toyota Camry Car, two (2) Cartons of Galantine Dynamite Explosives and Hundred and twenty five (125) Detonators in the boot of the Car in a location in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on his way to link up with the other members of the militant gang to blow up the 3rd mainland bridge.

‘The Suspect, on sighting the Intelligence Response Team Operatives jumped out of the car and escaped into the nearby bush. The explosive devices and the detonators were recovered by the Police IRT operatives and the Explosive Ordinance Department, and the attack that would have been a major devastating and colossus damage to Lagos state and Nigeria was averted,” the statement further said.