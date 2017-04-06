Leicester City Striker Ahmed Musa has been arrested and questioned by the police for allegedly beating his wife, Jamila, according to UK tabloid, The Sun.

The Nigerian International was said to have been picked up by the police from his home in Leicestershire around 1am on Wednesday, not long after wishing his wife and “queen” happy birthday in an Instagram post.

The police said Musa, who joined Leicester from CSKA Moscow in the summer, was detained on suspicion of common assault.

His neighbours reportedly said the police spent up to two hours at his home before taking him away for questioning.

Two female officers reportedly visited his home later to take the statement of his wife with who he has two children.

Musa was later released.