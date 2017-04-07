Police in Providence, Rhode Island have arrested a America-based Nigerian after their three-month-old baby was found with fractures in his arms, legs and skulls.

Arinola Olawusi, 33, and Olalekan Olawusi, 40 were apprehended after officers responding to the father’s 911 call found the baby critically injured and unconscious.

Te police have charged Arinola charged with cruelty and neglect of a child, while Olalekan was charged with first and second degree child abuse.

Providence’s special assistant district attorney, Shannon Signore, was quoted as saying during the father’s first court appearance Tuesday that, “The defendant’s wife indicated that the defendant admitted to biting this baby, and warned him on numerous occasions that pulling the baby’s legs to make him grow and strong was not the correct way of handling the baby.”

It was also reported that the Olawusis had another boy who was taken away at birth by the state Department of Children Youth and Families.