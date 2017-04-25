The Police have arrested one Dr. Ade who treated Senator Isiaka Adeleke when he complained of leg pain early Sunday morning for interrogation according to one of the deceased’s aides.

The source said the doctor was arrested on Monday, following the report that Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of medications he administered on him.

Although the report of the post mortem has not been made public, the aide said the doctor was arrested on Monday.

There is a widespread belief by many of his supporters that he was poisoned by his political enemies because he was hale and hearty on Saturday during the social functions he attended and that he received guests until around 2:00am on Sunday before he slept.

The source said, “ The doctor is being held by the police. You know when a thing like this happens and with the controversy surrounding his death, it is proper for the police to ask him questions.”