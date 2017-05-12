The Police command in Cross River State on Friday, May 12 said it had arrested one, Jeremiah Ogar, 31, for being in possession of a naval cap and impersonating as a Navy Captain.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who presented the suspect to newsmen on Friday in Calabar, said that Ogar was arrested on April 26 at Utukwang village in Obudu Local Government Area.

Inuwa said the suspect had been using fake status of a Navy Captain to defraud and intimidate unsuspecting members of the public in the area.

“In our efforts to rid the state of heinous crimes and criminal activities, men of the operatives attached to Obudu Division of the Nigeria Police on April 26 arrested one fake Navy Captain, Jeremiah Ogar, aged 31.

“The suspect was arrested with a navy cap and he was parading himself as a navy Captain and using same to defraud and intimidate unsuspecting members of the public.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the owner of the said cap and how he came about it.

“We remain committed in our efforts to rid the state of all criminal activities,’’ the Commissioner assured.

Ogar, a commercial motorcycle rider, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he bought the cap in the market alongside nine of his friends.

“I bought the cap in the market because I fell in love with the design. We were about ten of us that bought the cap in the market.

“I have not been using the cap to terrorise, intimidate or defraud anybody in this community. I am shocked why the police arrested me,’’ he said.

