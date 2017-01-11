A 65-year-old house painter, Jamiu Jimoh and his hairdresser/birth attendant daughter, Yetunde Osin have been arrested by operatives of Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing a baby.

Jimoh, a divorcee, and Osin, a 35-year-old spinster, were arrested by policemen from Igbogbo Police Station, in Ikorodu. Osin practises her trade at her 4, Kadara Street residence in Oyingbo.

It was learnt that on November 9, Osin assisted a 28-year-old woman, identified as Stella, to deliver a baby girl and afterwards, reportedly told the woman that the child died, and reportedly showed Stella a dead child.

She then took the new born baby to her father, Jamiu Jimoh, in Ikorodu. The police source said the suspects are part of a child stealing and selling syndicate. But Osin disputed the story, saying she found the baby under a bridge near her Oyingbo home.

She said: “On November 9, I was walking along the road in Oyingbo. I found a baby on the ground. It was a female child, so I took it. That was the mistake I made. I should have gone to report to the police, but because it was a female baby, I liked it.

That was how I took the baby home. But when I saw how everyone was behaving, gossiping, I brought the baby to my father in Ikorodu, so that I could be taking care of her from there.”