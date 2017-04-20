Midat Joseph, a reporter with Leadership newspaper has been arrested on the orders of the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai by men attached to the Kaduna state governor.

Some security operatives in the early hours of today, stormed his home and arrested him over a recent report he wrote criticizing the state government.

Joseph was leaving the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in the state when he was picked up.

A source said he was taken into detention at the Metro police station at the Panteka area of the state.

No reason has been given for the arrest.