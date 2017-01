Police in Delta State have arrested a man pretending to be mad while trying to kidnap two children.

He was caught at Utagbaunor/umukwata road, Ukwani LGA of the State and he almost killed one of the children before help came.

According to one Ossai Ovie;

“The police has arrested the pretending madman. Thanks to Obiaruku DPO for quick response. The attacked child has been taken to the hospital.”

