The police have arrested two suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of pupils and staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges.

Apart from the ringleaders, Philip Kakadu, aka General Kakadu, and Romeo Council, aka Raw, other suspects were also said to be undergoing screening in connection with the abduction.

PUNCH gathered that 29-year-old Kakadu and Council, 40, were apprehended in Warri, Delta State, by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by ACP Abba Kyari.

Some gunmen had stormed the NTIC last Friday through a hole dug under the school fence and headed for the female hostel, where three pupils were abducted.

A Turkish teacher, a supervisor, a matron and two intending candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, who worked in the school, were also whisked away by the assailants.

The kidnappers had contacted the matron’s husband and demanded N100m while the police were under pressure to rescue the victims safely.

However, operatives said they were exercising restraints to storm the possible locations of the suspects in the creeks in order not to endanger the lives of the victims.

A police source said on Wednesday that the two masterminds had reportedly confessed to orchestrating the crime, adding that the arrest would mount pressure on the captors to release the victims.

“Council is a native of the Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, while Kakadu hails from Warri North LGA of the state. They were arrested on Tuesday and have confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping at the school.