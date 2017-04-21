The long arm of the law has finally caught up with Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotoso who allegedly sexually exploited more than 30 girls.

He was arrested by Police at the Port Elizabeth Airport in South Africa.

Omotoso who is the leader of the Jesus Dominion International in Durban played hide-and-seek with police as he arrived at the airport on Thursday, April 20 where he was to be arrested by the Hawks.

Amidst high drama, the pastor was arrested at the Port Elizabeth Airport on Thursday afternoon on charges of human trafficking.

The controversial pastor also runs churches in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and in the United Kingdom.

According to an eyewitness, who did not want to be named, police initially ran through arrivals doors looking for the pastor but could not find him.

African News Agency reports that police then searched the toilets and found him. He was handcuffed out of the bathroom by police officers.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed police went looking for him at the airport after their procedure did not go as planned.

It is understood the pastor was meant to to hand himself over to the Hawks, but that scenario did not happen as anticipated.

“We got information that his flight was delayed but we could not believe that at face value. We went to the airport ourselves only to find out the flight was on schedule,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda also confirmed that police found the pastor in a toilet. He confirmed that Omotoso was charged with human trafficking and said that additional charges might be added.

Watch Video Of His Arrest Below;