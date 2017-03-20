The Nigeria Police have again arrested the national commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the 43-year-old Akoh was taken to a facility belonging to the police special anti-robbery squad in Abuja hours after turning himself in.

It was gathered that Akoh arrived at about 5.40pm, where he had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID, officer in charge of the SARS and DC of SARS.

The arrest came three weeks after the police, in a joint operation with the Nigerian Army and the State Security Service, stormed the Peace Corps head office in Abuja and arrested Mr. Akoh and several others.

Millicent Umoru, spokesperson for the Peace Corps, condemned the latest arrest and demanded immediate release of her principal.

Ms. Umoru said Mr. Akoh should not have been detained because he acted as a “responsible citizen” and “submitted himself to authority.”

She added that Mr. Akoh’s health had become fragile following his arrest weeks ago, warning that the police would be held responsible should anything happen to him.

“He came all the way from Benue State after learning that the police were looking for him,” Ms. Umoru said. “He shouldn’t have been arrested for simply being a law-abiding citizen with regards to constituted authority.”

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and his Abuja command counterpart, Anjuguri Manzah, said they didn’t immediately have comments about the development Sunday night.