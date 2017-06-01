Three suspects in connection with the abduction of six student of Model College, Igonla, Lagos have been arrested by the Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

IRT says the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 30, in Benin.

According to Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police, the three suspects arrested have been involved in various kidnap incidents within the country.

“Three of the militant kidnappers, who left the creek and came to Benin to visit one of their members that was injured in recent gun battle with security agents, were arrested by IRT in Benin.

“The suspects are Egelu Endurance, aka Jubby, 25, a native of Abere town in Ovia South L.G.A Edo; Stanley Yomi Irabomini, 25, aka Powei from Ovia South LGA of Edo State and Bentel Endurance, 24, also from Ovia South LGA Edo State.

Mr. Kyari said the suspects have confessed to have participated in the kidnapping of prominent personalities in Lagos and Ogun state.

“The suspects claimed they came to Benin to see their injured colleague and relax for a while before going back to the creek.”

He said that efforts to arrest remaining gang members and rescue the school children was in progress.