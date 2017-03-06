The three suspected kidnappers that fled from Ibadan to Lagos after kidnapping and collecting N3 million ransom have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos State Police Command.

The kidnappers, Adekunle Funsho, 31; Charles Ezeilo, 32, and Obioha Nnaji, were said to have been apprehended at Abule Egba, a suburb of Lagos over the weekend.

It was gathered that the suspects, after collecting the ransom, fled to Lagos. But police in Ibadan, who discovered that the kidnappers were heading to Lagos with the victim’s Toyota Highlander, communicated with the Lagos Command for assistance. According to the RRS Commander, Assistant Commissioner Tunji Disu, RRS officials, on receiving the radio signal, tracked the vehicle to Ikeja, from where the alleged suspects further moved the vehicle to a compound somewhere around Abule Egba, Lagos.

The officers later arrested a suspect and recovered the Toyota Highlander, number plates LND 954 EE. Disu stated that the first suspect assisted the police in the arrest of another suspect, who was later apprehended in Ikeja, while another suspect simply identified as Theophilus, is still at large. According to one of the suspects, Funsho, a fashion designer around Felele area of Ibadan, where it was believed the kidnapping took place, “Theophilus handed over the car to me in Ibadan and told me to look for a buyer. “I brought the car to Lagos because I know that I will easily get a buyer for it. The instruction from Theophilus was that I should sell the Highlander at N800,000. “I got a buyer in Ondo State. He has bought a car from me before— a fairly clean Toyota Corolla. He bought it for N550,000. I took the car to him on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he paid me before moving the car away. “Charles is my friend of over five years. We met at a church in Ogba, where I was a chorister. I gave him the car to keep in a warehouse, while I look for a buyer. He took the car from me at Ikeja to his house in Abule Egba. An RRS source said: “The case has been taken up by Oyo State Anti-kidnapping team for further investigations.”