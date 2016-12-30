Two Canadian sisters, Kiranjot and Tara Matharoo, as well as a Nigerian, Mr. Babatunde Oyebade, have been remanded in prison custody for blackmailing Nigerian billionaire and oil mogul, Femi Otedola, and his daughter, Florence, aka Dj Cuppy

They accused Otedola of having an extra-marital affair with a female Nigerian musician, which they threatened to expose on social media, unless he pays them.

They also accused him of giving his daughter to billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, as sex toy. The accused were arraigned after being arrested by policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), for blackmailing Otedola and his daughter, through a gossip website.

IRT investigations revealed that the accused are owners of Naijagistlive.com, a gossip website which they used in blackmailing and extorting huge sums of money in foreign currencies from several top politicians, governors, bankers, businessmen and musicians.

The sisters, alleged to be high-price call girls, operated from a suite in a popular fivestar hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The girls pay N178,000 per night. It was also from this hotel they extorted $300,000 from a top politician from the North.

The girls allegedly threatened to post on social media nude pictures and videos of the northern politician having sex.

A source said: “The suspects usually contact their victims through internet calls and after several stalking and negotiations, make them pay the agreed amount, using Pay- Pal, an American online payment system.

The sisters and their Nigerian collaborator ran out of luck when they attempted to blackmail Otedola and his daughter, DJ Cuppy.

“They confronted Otedola with pictures and videos, alleging he was having an extramarital affair with a popular Nigerian female musician.

They threatened to expose it on the Internet. They also accused him of giving out his daughter, DJ Cuppy, to billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, to have fun with.”

The allegations infuriated Otedola, who reported the matter to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. Idris instructed IRT operatives to investigate the matter. Oyebade, 43, was first arrested. He admitted to have designed the website naijagistlive. com.

The matter was adjoined till January 25, 2017, for further hearing.