An attempted robbery attack at a new generation bank was foiled by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday, December 22 in which three robbers were arrested after a fierce gun duel.

A Press Release signed by DSP Omoni Nnamdi, Police Public Relations Officer, says a combined team of Special Ant-Robbery Squad and policemen from Rumuolumeni Police, acting on a tip-off stormed the new generation bank and arrested the suspects, who came with gas cylinder, chisel, handsaw, for the operation.

Read it below;

“Efforts of the Rivers State Police Command in fighting crime and criminality in the state have again yielded positive result as today 22/12/2016 at about 0200hrs upon a distress call, that there was a robbery going on in a New Generation Bank at Eagle Cement Rumuolumeni, combined teams of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the men of the Rumuolumeni Police Station led by the DPO Csp Felix Nnebue swiftly responded and mobilized to the scene, where on citing the Police the robbers opened fire on them resulting in an exchange of gunfire at the end of which three of the Armed Robbers were arrested. While one of the SARS operatives sustained gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment in the Hospital.

The armed robbers arrested are :

1. Samuel Nwara ‘m’ 28 yrs of Igwuruta town.

2. Kaaly Taagaba ‘m’ 28yrs of Kpong Khana LGA.

3. Luky Ukwuoma ‘m’ 26yrs of Etche LGA.

Items recovered from them include;

1. One cooking gas cylinder

2. One handsaw

3. One chisel

4. Two Ghana must go bags

“They are helping the Police in the Investigation as efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and recover their operational weapons.

See more photos below;