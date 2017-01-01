An Assistant Commissioner of Police, identified as one Christopher Osakue, has reportedly killed himself in Benin, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the late Osakue allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday, December 28.

The deceased was said to have sent a woman and a little boy, said to be living with him, on an errand before taking his life.

It was also learnt that he did not leave any suicide note behind.

The late police officer was said to have been in charge of training and development at the state police command after his recent posting from Ondo State.

A source in the area disclosed that a gunshot from the residence of the deceased was heard at about 5pm on December 28.

The source said, “A neighbour said she heard a gunshot inside the ACP’s residence at about 5pm on Wednesday.

“She added that after the sound of the gun, a frightening silence engulfed the entire building.”