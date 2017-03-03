It is no longer news that officers of the Nigeria Police Force attacked the Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja and arrested its National Commandant, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh with 47 others, images of the attack have surfaced.

The attack was carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS and the army.

Recall that men of the Police Force and DSS had on Tuesday arrested the Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh after raiding the corps National Headquarters in Abuja.

On Wednesday, the police said it raided the Corps headquarters because the security outfit was a threat to national security.

However, the Corps Commandant was released on Thursday but the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said the organisation would be charged to court.