A building at Police College in Ikeja, Lagos collapsed today, December 25 trapping many people while two people have been confirmed dead.

TheCable gathered that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college.

One of those killed was identified as a sergeant.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adebayo Kehinde confirmed the incident.

“It is true that two person died in a partial building collapse at the Police College. I don’t have the full information, but I will issue a statement in 30 minutes,” he told TheCable.