The Nigeria Police Force has denied claim made by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has mandated the new state Police Commissoner to kill him.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, stated this in a press release issued on Sunday, April 9.

“To clear doubts from the minds of the good people of Rivers State and other well-meaning Nigerians that must have read the story and set the record straight, the Force is under obligation to inform the public on the facts of the matter.

“There was no time, either recently or in the past, that the Inspector-General of Police gave an order or assignment to the Commissioner of Police of Rivers State or any police officer anywhere in the country to kill His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“His Excellency should put into cognisance national security and that of the people of Rivers State as against any personal, political or group interest, and resist the use of personal grudges, grouse and sentiment to attack the hard earned personality of the Inspector-General of Police to cast aspersion on the statutory roles of the Force in ensuring utmost protection of life and property of all Nigerians,” the Police Force said.

The Force added that it was duty-bound, to tell the public that Wike and his office were shielded by 221 police personnel.

This detachment consists of an Aide-de-Camp, Chief Security Officer, Unit Commanders from the Special Protection and Counter-terrorism units, respectively, an escort commander, camp commander, administrative officer and 54 Inspectors of Police. The team also includes 136 sergeants and 24 corporals.

“Obviously, the total number of 221 police personnel attached to the Governor of Rivers State is more than the strength of some Police Area Commands formation in some States of Nigeria.