16 students of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State were on Friday, April 21 charged to court by the State Police.

In a statement in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, stated that the suspected cultists were arrested on April 14, 2017, in a bush in Ihiagwa community in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

Enwerem, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, alleged that the suspects were members of a cult group known as Neo black movement of Africa confraternity.

Part of the statement reads, “in a renewed onslaught against the menace of cultism in Imo State, operatives of the state police command on April 14,2017, arrested over 16 suspected cultists in a bush in Ihiagwa in the Owerri West LGA. They are members of the Neo black movement of Africa confraternity. Suspects have been charged to court, accordingly.”

He claimed that three live cartridges and expended SMG ammunition were recovered from the undergraduates.

Enwerem listed the names of the suspects as, Oluwoke Herto , 24, leader Of the Neo black movement Of Africa Onyegbule Chukwunenye 24, Chibueze Okpara, 17, Uzoma Kingsley 25, Chisom Nwosu, 23, Oscar Ojinaka OSCAR, 25, Ebuka Ejekeme,Uchenna Ehum, Christian Ejekeme,

Others are Lucky Anyanwu , Uche Okoro Chinecherem Okeke, Michael Igbokwe, Chima Agugua , Victor Egbu and Nelson.