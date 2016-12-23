The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that 10,000 successful applicants it has recruited will resume camp for training on December 31.

They will be trained in various Police Colleges and training Schools across the federation.

Some of the applicants will be in camp for twelve months, while others will be for nine months.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the decision was reached after the 18th Plenary Meeting of the Commission in Abuja.

According to the statement: “The 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police will be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos while the 500 Cadet Inspectors will be at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos for their training which will also last for 12 months.”

“The 7,500 Constables will be holding their training in Police Colleges located in their geo-political zones. The training will last for nine months. South West States of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited Constables will be trained at the Police College Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at the Police training school, Ibadan. 193 recruited Constables from Ogun State will use the Police training School, Iperu.

“All the 923 recruited Constables from the South East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo will be trained at the Police College Oji River, in Enugu State.

“735 recruits from four North East States of Adamawa, Bornu, Yobe and Gombe will use the Police College for their training while 481 recruits from the other two North East States of Bauchi and Taraba will be trained at the Police College Bauchi.

The statement further read: “The Police College Kaduna will host 1,137 recruits from three North West States of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina. 823 recruits from Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa States will go to the Police Training School Sokoto.