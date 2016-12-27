19 police vehicles have been identified and recovered by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris from his predecessor, Solomon Arase.

Some of the vehicles include assorted sedans, Sports Utility Vehicles and pick-up vans.

The vehicles, it was learnt, were apart from the four vehicles he was entitled to take away with him on retirement.

Speaking on the recovered vehicles, a source said: “We are making progress in our investigations. We were able to trace 24 vehicles to the former IG and we have recovered 19 already. He has yet to release the remaining five, but we won’t let up until we recover all the vehicles. We have pictures of the vehicles and they have been documented, so he can’t deny it, the recovery is a fact.”

See more photos below;