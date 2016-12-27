A Police Inspector, Mike Edem has allegedly shot dead a Malaysia-based Nigerian from Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Friday Eto Nduka was shot dead along Owerri Road in front of his fiancee and brother by the police inspector who was attached to a gas station following an argument.

The deceased who was supposed to wed on Dec. 27th, being today was shot on December 22.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the state police command, Andrew Enwerem said that the killer cop is on the run.

