Casualties were recorded in the recently held masquerade festival at Ilagbo community in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State as a police inspector and two siblings lost their lives.

It was learnt that some youths of Oriyanrin, a neighbouring community, had attended the masquerade event tagged, Kilajolu festival, at Ilagbo on Saturday, May 20, when a clash broke out between the two communities.

Some elders of the host community were said to have sent the youths away.

PUNCH gathered that the youths regrouped and laid in ambush for some Ilagbo youths who were returning from the festival, hacking one Ismaila to death.

Ismaila’s brother, identified simply as Matanle, had gone to remove the corpse of his brother at the scene, when he was also hacked to death by the Oriyanrin youths.

Angered by the deaths, Ilagbo youths reportedly went on a reprisal and attacked Oriyanrin, burning down houses, vehicles, among other valuables.

It was gathered that a team of policemen were deployed in the communities to restore normalcy, during which the inspector, whose identity had yet to be disclosed, was killed by the rampaging youths.

A resident, Moriu Made, described the incident as unfortunate, saying he escaped death by a whisker, adding that the community had been deserted.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who visited the warring communities on Tuesday warned the residents to desist from communal clashes.

The CP, while addressing traditional rulers and elders in the areas, said the command would be forced to take stiff actions against the communities if they failed to embrace peace.