An arrest warrant has been issued by Cleveland police for a gunman they said murdered a man in a crime he broadcast live on Facebook.

Officials in the Ohio city said the 37-year-old suspect, Steve Stephens, shot his 74-year old victim Robert Godwin Sr at random on Easter Sunday, in cold blood.

“Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are still NOT verified,” Cleveland police said in a statement.

“Suspect in this case is… armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach.”

Police said Stevens may be out of the midwestern state, and asked residents of Indiana, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania to be on alert.

Stevens worked for Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency serving children through mental health services, foster care and adoption, at-risk youth programs and other services.

In his broadcast, Stevens displayed his Beech Brook badge. The facility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At a press conference late Sunday, authorities urged Stephens to turn himself in.

Some local media reported that he had boasted on Facebook of killing more than a dozen people in an Easter Day massacre, but authorities said there was no indication of a broader killing spree.