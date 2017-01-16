Police detectives in Ondo State have shot dead a member of a kidnap gang after Grace Faduyile, wife of Oba Gabriel Babatunde Faduyile, the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa area of the state, was abducted yesterday afternoon.

The state Police Command spokesman, Femi Joseph, told newsmen: “Immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters.

The hoodlums later abandoned the victims and ran into the bush. But the combined team went after them and there was an exchange of fire which led to the death of one of them. The others escaped with bullet injuries.”

He added that the victim was rescued unhurt, while the policemen and the hunters were still searching for the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.